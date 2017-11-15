Valiant Organics declares interim dividend

Valiant Organics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 13, 2017, inter alia, approved the following:-1. Payment of Interim Dividend for the Financial year 2017-2018, of Rs. 2.5/- (Two Rupees Fifty Paise) per share i.e. 25% on the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.Source : BSE