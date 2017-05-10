App
May 10, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Valiant Organic: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of Regulation 43 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 have recommended a Final Dividend at Rs 5.00/- (50 percent) per equity share for the financial year 2016-2017.

In terms of Regulation 43 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 have recommended a Final Dividend @ Rs 5.00/- (50%) per equity share for the financial year 2016-2017.

