May 10, 2017 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Valiant Organics recommends final dividend
Valiant Organics Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 10, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a Final Dividend at Rs 5 (50 percent) per equity share for the financial year 2016-2017.
