Valiant Communications' board meeting on February 9, 2018

Please be informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, February 9th 2018 at the registered office of Company, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Reviewed) for the quarter and year to date for the period ended on December 31st 2017.Further, the Trading Window of the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders of the Company will be closed for trading of Company's equity shares with immediate effect and would remain closed until 48 hours after the announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results to the public.Source : BSE