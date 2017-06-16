App
Jun 15, 2017 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vaksons Auto: Outcome of board meeting

This is inform you that, outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday June 15, 2017.

Vaksons Auto: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday June 15, 2017 at A Block, Shubham Garden Complex, Murtal Road, Sonipat-131001 at 1:30 PM:

1. M/s R.S. Gahlyan & Associates, Chartered Accountants(M. No. 99029) has been reappointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-18.

2. M/s Amit Sehgal & Associates, Company Secretaries(M. No. 3652) has been reappointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-18.

3.The Board reviewed the business operations of the Company.
Source : BSE

