Jun 15, 2017 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vaksons Auto: Outcome of board meeting
This is inform you that, outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday June 15, 2017.
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday June 15, 2017 at A Block, Shubham Garden Complex, Murtal Road, Sonipat-131001 at 1:30 PM:
1. M/s R.S. Gahlyan & Associates, Chartered Accountants(M. No. 99029) has been reappointed as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-18.
2. M/s Amit Sehgal & Associates, Company Secretaries(M. No. 3652) has been reappointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2017-18.
3.The Board reviewed the business operations of the Company.
Source : BSE
