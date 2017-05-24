Vaksons Auto's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby give you notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at A Block , Shubham Garden Complex, Murthal Road, Sonipat-131001 at 3:00 PM interalia to transact the following businesses: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2017. 2.To consider and approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2017. 3.To transact any other business with the permission of Chair. Further pursuant to Company's code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the Designated Persons mentioned under the said code from May 24, 2017 to June 01, 2017(both days inclusive) in view of consideration of Financial results for the Half Year and year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE