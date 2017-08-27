Vaksons Auto's board meeting on August 30, 2017

Pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015, we hereby give you notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at A Block , Shubham Garden Complex, Murthal Road, Sonipat-131001 at 3:00 PM interalia to transact the following businesses:1. To consider and take note of Minutes of Last Meeting of Board of Directors and its Committees, if any;2. To consider and approve the Director's Report along with Secretarial Audit Report issued by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year ended as on March 31, 2017 as per the provisions of Companies Act 2013.3. To consider and take note of ratification of M/s DNJ & Co. Chartered Accountants, Panipat bearing FRN: 09150N, Statutory Auditor of the Company, at ensuing Annual General Meeting for the period commencing from the conclusion of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company till the conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company subject to ratification by the members of the Company.4. To authorize the director and Company Secretary to sign the Annual Return of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-17 pursuant to section 92 and other applicable provisions of Companies Act 2013.5. To decide the Date, Time, Venue of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company and approve draft Notice of the same.6. To consider and fix Book Closure dates for the purpose of 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company.7. To consider any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of Chair.Source : BSE