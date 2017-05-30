May 30, 2017 02:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vakrangee recommends final dividend
Vakrangee at its meeting held on May 30, 2017, has recommended final dividend of Rs 2 per share having face value Re 1 each subject to members' approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
