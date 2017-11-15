Vakrangee recommends bonus issue

Vakrangee Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 13, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a bonus issue by way of capitalization of reserves in the ratio of 1:1 (1 Share for every 1 share held) to the members subject to approval of the members.

At 13:09 hrs Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 616.30, up Rs 25.85, or 4.38 percent.It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 623.00. Source : BSE