Vakrangee recommends bonus issue

Vakrangee Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 13, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a bonus issue by way of capitalization of reserves in the ratio of 1:1 (1 Share for every 1 share held) to the members subject to approval of the members.
Vakrangee Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 13, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a bonus issue by way of capitalization of reserves in the ratio of 1:1 (1 Share for every 1 share held) to the members subject to approval of the members.At 13:09 hrs Vakrangee was quoting at Rs 616.30, up Rs 25.85, or 4.38 percent.
It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 623.00. Source : BSE