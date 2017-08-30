Aug 30, 2017 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vakrangee's AGM on September 23, 2017
27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 11.00 AM at Hotel Sofitel Mumbai BKC, C 57 Bandra Kurla Complex Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051 to transact the businesses as set out in the said Notice of Annual General Meeting dated July 31, 2017.
