Vaibhav Global: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby submit the outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2017: 1. Appointment of Dr. Purushottam Agarwal as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director. A brief profile of Dr. Agarwal is enclosed herewith. 2. Appointment of M/s BSR & Co. LLP, as statutory auditors in place of existing auditors M/s B. Khosla & Co. and M/s Haribhakti & Co. LLP, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). 3. Convening of 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Thursday, 7th September, 2017. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE