you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 08:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vaibhav Global's board meeting on May 15, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017, to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.

Vaibhav Global's board meeting on May 15, 2017
We wish to inform you that, pursuant to regulation 29 (2) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, as per Code of Conduct framed under SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company will be closed from 2nd May, 2017 till 17th May, 2017 i.e. after forty eight hours from the declaration of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

