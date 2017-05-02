Vaibhav Global's board meeting on May 15, 2017

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to regulation 29 (2) of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th May, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, as per Code of Conduct framed under SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, Trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company will be closed from 2nd May, 2017 till 17th May, 2017 i.e. after forty eight hours from the declaration of audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE