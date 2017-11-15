App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 15, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vadilal Industries' board meeting on November 27, 2017

We hereby inform that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 27th November, 2017 at 4.00 p.m at 10th Floor, Colonnade Building, Opp. Iscon Temple BRTS Bus Stand, Ambli-Bopal Road, Ahmedabad-380015, to inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Results of the Company for quarter ended on 30th September, 2017

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We hereby inform that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 27th November, 2017 at 4.00 p.m at 10th Floor, Colonnade Building, Opp. Iscon Temple BRTS Bus Stand, Ambli-Bopal Road, Ahmedabad-380015, to inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Results of the Company for quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.

We further inform you that as per the Company's Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders, adopted by the Board of Directors pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the Specified Persons from 20th November, 2017 to 29th November, 2017 (both days inclusive)
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.