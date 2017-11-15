Vadilal Industries' board meeting on November 27, 2017

We hereby inform that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 27th November, 2017 at 4.00 p.m at 10th Floor, Colonnade Building, Opp. Iscon Temple BRTS Bus Stand, Ambli-Bopal Road, Ahmedabad-380015, to inter alia, consider and approve the Unaudited Quarterly Results of the Company for quarter ended on 30th September, 2017.We further inform you that as per the Company's Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders, adopted by the Board of Directors pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the Specified Persons from 20th November, 2017 to 29th November, 2017 (both days inclusive)Source : BSE