Vadilal Ind: Outcome of board meeting

we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 25th May, 2017 have recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.25 per Share (i.e. @ 12.5%) on 71,87,830 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as under, for the year ended on 31st March, 2017, subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the CompanySource : BSE