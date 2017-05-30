May 30, 2017 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Vadilal Ind: Outcome of board meeting
We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on 25th May, 2017 have recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.25 per Share (i.e. at 12.5%) on 71,87,830 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as under, for the year ended on 31st March, 2017.
