May 25, 2017 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vadilal Industries: Outcome of board meeting

Please refer to our earlier letter dated 16th May, 2017 intimating about the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 25th May, 2017. With reference to the same, we hereby inform that the said meeting has been adjourned till Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 5.00 p.m.,

Vadilal Industries: Outcome of board meeting
Please refer to our earlier letter dated 16th May, 2017 intimating about the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 25th May, 2017. With reference to the same, we hereby inform that the said meeting has been adjourned till Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 5.00 p.m., for transacting the following transactions: i.To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Accounts of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017, and ii. To recommend dividend, if any, on 7187830 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company. iii. Other Agenda items connected with the Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017

