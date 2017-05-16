Vadilal Industries' board meeting on May 25, 2017

We hereby inform that the Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 at 11.30 a.m. at A-801, 8th Floor, Time Square Building Nr. Lal Bungalow Cross Roads, C. G. Road, Ahmedabad – 380 009 of the Company at to transact, apart from other Agenda items, the following businesses: 1.To consider and approve the Annual Audited Accounts of the Company and Consolidated Accounts for the year ended on 31st March, 2017. 2.To recommend dividend, if any, on 71,87,830 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company. We further inform you that as per the Company's Code of Internal Procedure and Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by insiders, adopted by the Board of Directors pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the Specified Persons from May 18, 2017 to May 27, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE