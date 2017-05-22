Vadilal Dairy's board meeting on May 30, 2017

We are pleased to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 of M/s Vadilal Dairy International Limited will be held on Tuesday, 30th day of May, 2017 at 4.00 P.M. at Registered Office of the Company.Source : BSE