Sep 07, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vaarad Ventures' 23rd AGM held on September 29, 2017

We kindly want to inform you that the Notice is hereby given that the 23rd Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 09.00 am at the Registered Office of the Company at 6A, Lalwani Industrial Estate,14 G D Ambekar Road, Wadala, Mumbai 400031.

