May 26, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Va Tech Wabag recommends dividend
VA Tech Wabag Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (200 percent) on the paid up equity capital of the Company.
