Va Tech Wabag recommends dividend

May 26, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VA Tech Wabag Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 4/- (Rupees Four only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each (200 percent) on the paid up equity capital of the Company.

