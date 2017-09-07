V R Woodarts: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of V R Woodart Limited at their meeting held on 7th September, 2017 inter-alia, approved /resolved the following:1. Reclassification & Increase of Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 13,75,00,000/- consisting of 77,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each and 6,00,000 5% Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each to Rs. 15,00,00,000/- divided into 1,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.2. Offer and issue of up to 71,59,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each upon alteration of terms and conversion of 5% Redeemable Preference Shares & Unsecured Loan into Equity Shares on Preferential basis to Preference Shareholders & Lender (Non-Promoters) at a price arrived at in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VII of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009, as amended from time to time.3. Approval of revised notice of Convening the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017;Source : BSE