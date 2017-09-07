App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

V R Woodarts: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of V R Woodart Limited at their meeting held on 7th September, 2017 inter-alia, approved /resolved the reclassification & Increase of Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 13,75,00,000/- consisting of 77,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each and 6,00,000 5% Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each to Rs. 15,00,00,000/- divided into 1,50,00,000 Equity Shares o

V R Woodarts: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of V R Woodart Limited at their meeting held on 7th September, 2017 inter-alia, approved /resolved the following:

1. Reclassification & Increase of Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 13,75,00,000/- consisting of 77,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each and 6,00,000 5% Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each to Rs. 15,00,00,000/- divided into 1,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

2. Offer and issue of up to 71,59,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each upon alteration of terms and conversion of 5% Redeemable Preference Shares & Unsecured Loan into Equity Shares on Preferential basis to Preference Shareholders & Lender (Non-Promoters) at a price arrived at in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VII of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2009, as amended from time to time.

3. Approval of revised notice of Convening the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017;
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.