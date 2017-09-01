V R Woodarts' board meeting held on September 05, 2017

With reference to the earlier announcement dated 11th August, 2017 this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors to consider and approve inter alia Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017 shall be held on 05th September, 2017.Accordingly, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed upto 7th September, 2017.Source : BSE