V R Woodarts' board meeting on December 12, 2017

V R Woodart Limited informs that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, to consider and approve inter alia the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017. The trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for all Director(s) and designated person(s) of the Company will remain closed from December 9, 2017 till December 14, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE