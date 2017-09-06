V R Woodarts' board meeting on September 7, 2017

V R Woodart Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 7th September 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the following:a.Reclassification & Increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and subsequent alteration of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company.b.Conversion of 5% Redeemable Preference Shares & Unsecured Loan into Equity Shares & issue of such Equity Shares on Preferential basis to Preference Shareholders & Lender (Non-Promoters) at a price arrived at in accordance with the provisions of Chapter VII of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009, as amended from time to time.Further, as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the Closure of the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be extended till 09th September, 2017.Source : BSE