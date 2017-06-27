App
Jun 27, 2017 08:24 AM IST

V-Mart Retail opens new store at Uttar Pradesh

This is to inform you that the Company has opened a new store in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

This is to inform you that the Company has opened a new store in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The store is fashion store. With this the tally of Uttar Pradesh is 17 composite & 46 fashion stores.

This takes the total number of stores to 149 Stores in 126 Cities across 14 states, with 37 Composite Stores & 112 Fashion Stores with a total area of approx. 12.61 lakhs sq. ft.

Kindly treat this as intimation under the applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.

Thanking YouSource : BSE

