V-Mart Retail opens new store at Uttar Pradesh

This is to inform you that the Company has opened a new store in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The store is fashion store. With this the tally of Uttar Pradesh is 17 composite & 46 fashion stores.This takes the total number of stores to 149 Stores in 126 Cities across 14 states, with 37 Composite Stores & 112 Fashion Stores with a total area of approx. 12.61 lakhs sq. ft.Kindly treat this as intimation under the applicable regulation of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015.Thanking YouSource : BSE