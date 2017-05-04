App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

V-Mart Retail recommends final dividend

V-Mart Retail Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 03, 2017, has considered and recommended a final dividend of 12.5 percent i.e. Rs 1.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the company.

V-Mart Retail Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 03, 2017, inter alia, has considered and recommended a final dividend of 12.5% i.e. Rs. 1.25 (One Rupees Twenty Five Paisa only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE

