UV Boards' board meeting on June 26, 2017

Notice is hereby given that, Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 26th Day of June, 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at 78, McNichols Road, Chetpet, Chennai – 600 031 at 5.00 P.M. inter alia, to consider and approve the company's plan of fund raising towards company's proposed acquisition/expansion and growth.Source : BSE