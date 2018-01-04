Uttam Value Steels - Outcome of board meeting

Kindly be informed that the following decisions have been taken at the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today, the 4th January, 2018:-1. Pursuant to Regulations 33(3)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the copy of Un-audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2017 which were considered and approved by the Board of Directors in their Meeting.Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December,, 2017 were sent within 30 minutes from the approval of the Board as required by relevant Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Kindly take the same on record and oblige.Source : BSE