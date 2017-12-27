App
Dec 26, 2017 11:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttam Value Steels' board meeting held on January 04, 2018

Please be informed that meetings of the Audit Committee of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 04, 2018.

 
 
Dear Sir/ Madam,

Please be informed that meetings of the Audit Committee of Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 4th January, 2018, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2017.

Pursuant to the 'Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Uttam Value Steels Limited (UVSL) Securities', the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from the start of business hours of 28th December, 2017 to closure of business of hours of 5th January, 2018.

This intimation is given pursuant to Regulations 29 and Regulations 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Kindly take the same on record and oblige.
Source : BSE
