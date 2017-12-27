App
Dec 26, 2017 10:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uttam Galva Steel's board meeting scheduled held on January 05, 2018

We kindly want to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, January 05, 2018.

 
 
Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 5th January, 2018, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2017.

Further, it is hereby informed that the Trading Window of the Company for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from the start of Business hours of 3rd January, 2018 to the closure of the Business hours of 9th January, 2018.

Kindly take the same on records.

Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

