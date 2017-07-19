Uttam Galva's board meeting on July 26, 2017

App
Jul 19, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 26th July, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 26th July, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.

Further, it is hereby informed that the Trading Window of the Company for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from the start of Business hours of 24th July, 2017 to the closure of the Business hours of 28th July, 2017.
