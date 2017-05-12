UTL Industries' board meeting on May 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Further, in accordance with the Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and other applicable SEBI Regulations, the Company has informed all the Designated Employees and Directors, that trading window for dealing in securities of the Company will be closed w.e.f. 18th May 2017 to 25th May 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE