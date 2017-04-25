Usha Martin: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you as under: The Board of Directors (‘Board') of the Company, in their meeting held on 25 April, 2017, have appointed Mr. G N Bajpai as the Non Executive Chairman of the Company and of the Board of the Company, in place of Mr. Prashant Jhawar, with immediate effect. In view of this, Mr. Prashant Jhawar has ceased to be the Non Executive Chairman of the Company and of the Board of the Company. We request you to take the above in your records and acknowledge the same.Source : BSE