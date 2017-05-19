Usha Martin Education's board meeting on May 26, 2017

Dear Sir, Re: Regulation 29(1)(a)– Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Pursuant to the provision of Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 26th day of May, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and adopt the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Thanking you, Yours truly, For Usha Martin Education & Solutions LimitedSource : BSE