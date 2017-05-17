Urja Global's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 25th Day of May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 11.00 A.M. At the said meeting, apart from deliberating other businesses, the Board will also take on record the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further pursuant to Company's code of conduct for prevention of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company shall remain closed with immediate effect till 27th May, 2017 (i.e. 48 hours after the announcement of financial results to the public) for all the Directors and designated employees.Source : BSE