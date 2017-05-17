App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 17, 2017 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Urja Global's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 25th Day of May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 11.00 A.M.

Urja Global's board meeting on May 25, 2017
Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 25th Day of May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company at 11.00 A.M. At the said meeting, apart from deliberating other businesses, the Board will also take on record the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further pursuant to Company's code of conduct for prevention of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company shall remain closed with immediate effect till 27th May, 2017 (i.e. 48 hours after the announcement of financial results to the public) for all the Directors and designated employees.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.