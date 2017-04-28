UPL: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company ('Board') held today i.e. on Friday, 28th April, 2017, the Board have considered and approved the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017. The said audited financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and thereafter approved by the Board. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, statement showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Statement of Segment-wise Revenue, Results, Capital Employed, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Auditor's Reports (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to the proviso to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board declares that the above Auditor's Reports are with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March, 2017. The Board has recommended a dividend @ 350 % (i.e. `7/- per equity share) on the equity shares of `2/- each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 01.15 p.m. We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold Annual General Meeting for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and the date from which dividend will be paid or warrants thereof will be dispatched to the shareholders. May we request you to take the same on your record and inform all your constituents accordingly.Source : BSE