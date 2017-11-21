Upasana Finance: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. November 21, 2017 and 32nd AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2017.
Following is outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. 21.11.2017
a. The 32nd AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on 23.12.2017
b. Book closure from 16.12.2017 to 23.12.2017 for the purpose of 32nd AGM
c. Appointed Mr. Bharat Kumar Dughar and Mr. Velu as Non-executive independent directorSource : BSE
