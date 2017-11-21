Uniworth Textiles - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 21, 2017

Uniworth Textiles is in the Textiles - Woollen & Worsted sector.

The company management includes Nirmal Kumar Garg - Executive Director, Naresh Bhimrao Kharpkar - Director, Kamal Sharma - Director, Mohana Surendra Pingale - Director, Mukesh Mandwal - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 500138 and the NSE with an NSE Code of FABWORTH.

Its Registered office is at Rawdon Chambers, 11A Sarojini Naidu Sarani,,4th Floor, Unit 4 B, Kolkata,West Bengal - 700017.

Their Registrars are C B Management Services Ltd.Source : BSE