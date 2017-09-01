Uniworth Intl's 24th AGM September 23, 2017

This is to inform you that the 24th Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 23rd day of September, 2017 at 12.00 P.M. at Science City, Seminar Hall, JBS Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700 046, West Bengal, India.In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith a copy of Notice of the 24th AGM of the Company, setting out the business to be transacted thereat ('said Notice') for your reference.Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Register of members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Sunday, September 17, 2017 to Saturday, September 23, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 24th AGM of the Company.We request you to take the same on record.Source : BSE