Universal Starch Chem Allied's appoints Ripudamansingh Vaghela as director

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on 20th November, 2017 has appointed the following persons as an Additional (Non-Independent Director) on the Board:1. Mr. Ripudamansingh Vaghela (DIN: 02102872)as Non Executive Non-Independent Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 20th November, 2017 to hold the office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.2. Smt. Nayankuwar J. Rawal (DIN: 03605134)as Executive Non-Independent Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 20th November, 2017 to hold the office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.3. Smt. Pancharatna Bhanupratapsingh Rawal (DIN: 03617551)as Non-Executive Non-Independent Additional Director of the Company w.e.f 20th November, 2017 to hold the office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.Source : BSE