App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 06:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Universal Starc's board meeting to be held on May 29, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to be held on May 29, 2017

Universal Starc's board meeting to be held on May 29, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 you are hereby informed that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 1/2017-2018 of Universal Starch Chem Allied Limited. is to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at Mhatre Pen Building, 'B', Wing, 2nd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West, Mumbai 400 028 at 12.00 p.m to considered the following matters: 1. To considered and approve the standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Further the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the insiders shall remain closed from 19th May, 2017 to 31st May. 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.