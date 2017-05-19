Universal Starc's board meeting to be held on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 you are hereby informed that the Board of Directors Meeting No. 1/2017-2018 of Universal Starch Chem Allied Limited. is to be held on Monday, 29th May, 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at Mhatre Pen Building, 'B', Wing, 2nd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West, Mumbai 400 028 at 12.00 p.m to considered the following matters: 1. To considered and approve the standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. 2. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Further the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the insiders shall remain closed from 19th May, 2017 to 31st May. 2017 (Both days inclusive).Source : BSE