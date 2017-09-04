App
Sep 04, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Universal Starch Chem Allied's AGM on September 29, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 this is to inform you that 44th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 11.00 a.m at Mhatre Pen Building, 'B' Wing, 2nd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West, Mumbai 400 028.(AGM notice attached).

As per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the Listing Regulations, the Company is pleased to provide to its members the facility to cast their votes on all resolutions set forth in Notice by electronic means ("e-voting). The instruction for e-voting are mentioned in the Notice.

Further pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations, Register of Members and share Transfer Books will remain closed from 23rd September, 2017 Saturday to 29th September, 2017 Friday (Both days inclusive).
Kindly take above on your record, and acknowledge the receipt of the same.
Source : BSE

