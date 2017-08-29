Universal Cables' CFO Pankaj Gupta resigns

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that Shri Pankaj Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, a Key Managerial Person of the Company has resigned from the services of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 24th August, 2017.You are requested to please take on record our above said information as per requirement of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for reference and further needful.Source : BSE