Jun 27, 2017 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Universal Cable's AGM on July 24, 2017
We are sending herewith Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Monday, the 24th July, 2017 at 04.30 P.M. at the at the Registered Office of the Company at P.O. Birla Vikas, Satna – 485 005 (M.P.).
This is for your information and record.
Source : BSE
