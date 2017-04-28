App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 27, 2017 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Universal Cable's board meeting will be held on May 5, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, May 05, 2017.

Universal Cable's board meeting will be held on May 5, 2017
Meeting(s) of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held as under: (i)On Friday, the 5th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. (ii)On Monday, the 15th May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, we confirm that as per Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for regulating, monitoring and reporting of trading by Insiders ('the Code') framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed for all the designated persons, promoters and connected persons covered under the said Code of the Company from 28th April, 2017 to 18th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

