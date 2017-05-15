Universal Office Automation's board meeting on May 26, 2017

May 15, 2017 In compliance to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 26th May, 2017 at 12:30 P.M. at the corporate office , E-4, 5,6 Sector 11, Noida – 201031 (U.P.)to consider the audited results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. This intimation is also available on the website of the Company at www. uniofficeautomation.com and may also be accessed on the Stock Exchange website at http://www.bseindia.com. Further in terms of 'Minimum Standards for Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading' for dealing in securities of the company and Pursuant to this, the Company has decided that the close period (i.e. closure of trading window) would commence from 6.00 p.m. on 19th May, 2017 and end 48 hours after the results are made public on 26th May, 2017.Source : BSE