May 08, 2017
Universal Auto: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform that 2nd Board meeting for FY 17-18 was held on 08/05/2017 at 10:00 Am . 1. Vikram Jain Resignation was accepted by the Board. 2. Board took note on the expansion plan to utilize the existing Capacity installed.
