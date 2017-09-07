App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 07, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Van Der Horst's board meeting rescheduled

Board Meeting of the Board of Directors scheduled on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017 has been rescheduled on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 at 8, Shyam Kripa, 15th Road, Near Mini Punjab Restaurant, Off. Link Road, Khar Road (West), Mumbai - 400052 to take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017.

