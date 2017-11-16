United Van Der Horst's board meeting November 21, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Tuesday, 21st November, 2017 at 8, Shyam Kripa, 15th Road, Near Mini Punjab Restaurant, Off. Link Road, Khar Road (West), Mumbai - 400052 to take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended as on 30th September, 2017.Source : BSE