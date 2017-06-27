App
Jun 27, 2017 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Drilling appoints Twinkle Singh as independent woman director

The company in its meeting held on 27.05.2017 has approved appointment of Twinkle Singh as an Independent Woman Director.

We would like to intimate you that the following appointment/ resignation of Directors has been approved by the Board in its meeting held on 27.05.2017. Please update the below mentioned details of Company Management of the M/s United Drilling Tools Limited:

1.Appointment of Twinkle Singh as an Independent Woman Director.

2.Resignation of Sarita, Independent Woman Director.

3.Make correction in the name of Director as Inderpal Sharma instead of Indrapal Sharma.

Please take it on your record and update the same at the website of BSE Limited.Source : BSE

