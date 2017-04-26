App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 26, 2017 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

United Credit's board meeting to be held on May 26, 2017.

This is to inform you that the board of Directors meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017.

United Credit's board meeting to be held on May 26, 2017.
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017 at Kolkata to i) take on record the audited Financial Results for the quarter and twelve months ended 31st March, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; ii) fix the date of the 46th AGM of the Company; and iii) consider recommending or passing over of dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.