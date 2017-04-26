United Credit's board meeting to be held on May 26, 2017.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, the 26th May, 2017 at Kolkata to i) take on record the audited Financial Results for the quarter and twelve months ended 31st March, 2017 pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; ii) fix the date of the 46th AGM of the Company; and iii) consider recommending or passing over of dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE